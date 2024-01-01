Menu
2021 Ford F-550 11 Feet Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Width 7 Feet $78,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $79,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford F-550

48,098 KM

$78,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-550

11 Feet Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD

12053587

2021 Ford F-550

11 Feet Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$78,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,098KM
VIN 1FD0W5HTXMEC94019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037435
  • Mileage 48,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$78,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-550