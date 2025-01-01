Menu
2021 Ford F600 XL Regular Cab 4WD Powerstroke Diesel Dually Dump Truck, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 3341hrs, eco mode, exhaust brake, trailer brake, Deaco shutoff valve, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $89,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2021 Ford F600

61,097 KM

$89,820

+ tax & licensing
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1FDFF6LT8MDA01084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037740
  • Mileage 61,097 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F600 XL Regular Cab 4WD Powerstroke Diesel Dually Dump Truck, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 3341hrs, eco mode, exhaust brake, trailer brake, Deaco shutoff valve, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $89,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

