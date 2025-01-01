Menu
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2021 Ford Ranger

175,000 KM

$28,908

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

13074538

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$28,908

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD58098

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

