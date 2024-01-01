Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford Transit 250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inch WheelBase, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $44,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Transit

110,613 KM

Details Description Features

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inch WheelBase

Watch This Vehicle
12053590

2021 Ford Transit

250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inch WheelBase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12053590
  2. 12053590
  3. 12053590
  4. 12053590
  5. 12053590
  6. 12053590
  7. 12053590
  8. 12053590
  9. 12053590
  10. 12053590
  11. 12053590
  12. 12053590
  13. 12053590
  14. 12053590
  15. 12053590
  16. 12053590
  17. 12053590
  18. 12053590
  19. 12053590
  20. 12053590
  21. 12053590
  22. 12053590
  23. 12053590
  24. 12053590
  25. 12053590
  26. 12053590
  27. 12053590
  28. 12053590
  29. 12053590
  30. 12053590
  31. 12053590
  32. 12053590
  33. 12053590
  34. 12053590
  35. 12053590
  36. 12053590
  37. 12053590
  38. 12053590
  39. 12053590
  40. 12053590
  41. 12053590
  42. 12053590
  43. 12053590
  44. 12053590
  45. 12053590
  46. 12053590
  47. 12053590
  48. 12053590
  49. 12053590
  50. 12053590
Contact Seller

$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,613KM
VIN 1FTBR2C85MKA72799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,613 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Transit 250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inch WheelBase, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $44,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van 15 KM $88,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel 17 KM $76,810 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving 161,333 KM $17,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit