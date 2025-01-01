Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>One owner local truck, very clean and well equipped</div><p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT, now available at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged 4-wheel drive beast is ready to conquer the toughest Canadian conditions, whether youre hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its powerful diesel engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Sierra is built for both work and play, offering a comfortable ride and impressive towing capabilities. This truck has 149,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>The Sierra 3500 SLT is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin with all the modern amenities you need. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and professionals alike. Plus, the 4-door configuration ensures easy access for everyone.</p><p>Here are a few features that will have you hooked:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power and efficiency of a robust diesel engine, perfect for tackling demanding tasks.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Relax in a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives.</li><li><strong>Heavy-Duty Capability:</strong> Get the job done with a truck built to handle the toughest loads and tasks.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13317299

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

  1. 13317299
  2. 13317299
  3. 13317299
  4. 13317299
  5. 13317299
  6. 13317299
  7. 13317299
  8. 13317299
  9. 13317299
  10. 13317299
  11. 13317299
  12. 13317299
  13. 13317299
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
VIN 1GT49UEY0MF138654

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner local truck, very clean and well equipped

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT, now available at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged 4-wheel drive beast is ready to conquer the toughest Canadian conditions, whether you're hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its powerful diesel engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Sierra is built for both work and play, offering a comfortable ride and impressive towing capabilities. This truck has 149,000 km on the odometer.

The Sierra 3500 SLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with all the modern amenities you need. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and professionals alike. Plus, the 4-door configuration ensures easy access for everyone.

Here are a few features that will have you hooked:

  • Powerful Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of a robust diesel engine, perfect for tackling demanding tasks.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Relax in a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives.
  • Heavy-Duty Capability: Get the job done with a truck built to handle the toughest loads and tasks.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto BC Financing

Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 22,000 KM $43,590 + tax & lic

Email Auto BC Financing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto BC Financing

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

-

2021 GMC Sierra 3500