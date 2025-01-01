$61,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT
2021 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
$61,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT, now available at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged 4-wheel drive beast is ready to conquer the toughest Canadian conditions, whether you're hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its powerful diesel engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Sierra is built for both work and play, offering a comfortable ride and impressive towing capabilities. This truck has 149,000 km on the odometer.
The Sierra 3500 SLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with all the modern amenities you need. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and professionals alike. Plus, the 4-door configuration ensures easy access for everyone.
Here are a few features that will have you hooked:
- Powerful Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of a robust diesel engine, perfect for tackling demanding tasks.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Relax in a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives.
- Heavy-Duty Capability: Get the job done with a truck built to handle the toughest loads and tasks.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto BC Financing
Email Auto BC Financing
Auto BC Financing
+ taxes & licensing>
-