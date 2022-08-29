Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 3500

57,000 KM

$93,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

Denali Duramax Diesel 4WD CREW CAB

Denali Duramax Diesel 4WD CREW CAB

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 171421
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY5MF171421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali Duramax Diesel

Fully Loaded, this truck has every option available! 
Denali Ultimate Package
One Owner, No accident 
GM Warranty Remaining
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel 
GMC MultiPro Powersteps 
White Frost Tricoat
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package 
Heads up Display 
Rear Camera Mirror
Power Sunroof
Keyless Open & Start 
Remote Start 
Wireless Charging
Navigation
Backup Camera
Apple Carplay/Android Auto 
Heated Steering Wheel 
Heated Seats
Rear heated seats
Spray in liner 



Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

