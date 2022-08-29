$93,990+ tax & licensing
604-761-9256
2021 GMC Sierra 3500
Denali Duramax Diesel 4WD CREW CAB
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$93,990
- Listing ID: 9024319
- Stock #: 171421
- VIN: 1GT49WEY5MF171421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali Duramax Diesel
Fully Loaded, this truck has every option available!
Denali Ultimate Package
One Owner, No accident
GM Warranty Remaining
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel
GMC MultiPro Powersteps
White Frost Tricoat
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
Heads up Display
Rear Camera Mirror
Power Sunroof
Keyless Open & Start
Remote Start
Wireless Charging
Navigation
Backup Camera
Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Rear heated seats
Spray in liner
Vehicle Features
