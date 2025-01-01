Menu
2021 Hino 338 24 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Power Tailgate, 7.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, Box Dimensions: 24x8x8, Maxon 3300lbs Power Tailgate, Backup Camera, Exhaust Brake, Bluetooth, Power and Eco Mode. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $99,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

192,840 KM

$99,820

24 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Power Tailgate

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 2AYNF8AT9M3T10022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037941
  • Mileage 192,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

