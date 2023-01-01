Menu
2021 Honda Civic

13,900 KM

Details Description

$36,996

+ tax & licensing
$36,996

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring CVT

2021 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$36,996

+ taxes & licensing

13,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10091859
  • Stock #: 8UBPA00606
  • VIN: SHHFK7H93MU300606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA00606
  • Mileage 13,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

