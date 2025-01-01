$28,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
79,410KM
VIN 2HKRW2H4XMH205875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA05875
- Mileage 79,410 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
