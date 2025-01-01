Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

23,279 KM

Details Features

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

12487501

2021 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,279KM
VIN 2HKRW2H22MH227349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA27349
  • Mileage 23,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

