$30,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
23,279KM
VIN 2HKRW2H22MH227349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA27349
- Mileage 23,279 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
