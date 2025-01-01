Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Honda CR-V

66,924 KM

Details

$32,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12565697

2021 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12565697
  2. 12565697
  3. 12565697
  4. 12565697
  5. 12565697
  6. 12565697
  7. 12565697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,924KM
VIN 2HKRW2H42MH216210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UETA16210
  • Mileage 66,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 66,924 KM $32,480 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Rogue S AWD CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Nissan Rogue S AWD CVT 171,028 KM $7,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger V6 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger V6 97,379 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Honda CR-V