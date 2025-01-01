$32,480+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,924KM
VIN 2HKRW2H42MH216210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UETA16210
- Mileage 66,924 KM
