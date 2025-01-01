$30,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,853KM
VIN 2HKRW2H41MH236352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPB36352
- Mileage 65,853 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 65,853 KM $30,980 + tax & lic
2022 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 25,105 KM $48,970 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M 49,536 KM $24,970 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Honda CR-V