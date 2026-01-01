$31,335+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,335
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
66,321KM
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH228795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA28795
- Mileage 66,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 66,321 KM $31,335 + tax & lic
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Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$31,335
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Honda CR-V