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2021 Honda CR-V

66,321 KM

Details Features

$31,335

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14274065

2021 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,335

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,321KM
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH228795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA28795
  • Mileage 66,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 66,321 KM $31,335 + tax & lic

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$31,335

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Honda CR-V