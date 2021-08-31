+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
2021 Honda CR-V Sport in Radiant Red Metallic Paint and Black Interior is a Local, One Owner recent arrival with No Accident Claims. Features include a 1.5 Liter 16 Valve, DOHC Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine with CVT Transmission, RearView Camera with Dynamic Guidlines, Power sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Apple/Android CarPlay, 180 Watt Stereo with 6 Speakers, Proximity Key Entry System with Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Homelink Remote System, Security System, Rear Privacy Tinted Glass, Power Tailgate, Honda Lanewatch Blind Spot Display, Lane keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure warning, Collision Mitigation System, Forward Collision Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with traction Control, ECON Mode Button, LED Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Honda CR-V Sporthas been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. As a Honda Certified Vehicle, you get a 7 Year/160,000 km limited powertrain warranty from the original registration date. You also get a membership to http://www.myhonda.ca and you can upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a reduced price along with preferred financing rates through Honda Financial Services. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!
