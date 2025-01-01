$34,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,675 KM
Vehicle Description
-138,759km -One owner -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated 2nd row seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Projector low beams -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
604-525-4667