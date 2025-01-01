Menu
-138,759km -One owner -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated 2nd row seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Projector low beams -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2021 Honda Pilot

138,675 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

12297351

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,675KM
VIN 5FNYF6H71MB507504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,675 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

2021 Honda Pilot