$42,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/Red Contrast Stitching
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA00886
- Mileage 86,310 KM
Vehicle Description
-86,307km -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated and cooled power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Wireless phone charger -Truck bed audio system -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
