-86,307km -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated and cooled power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Wireless phone charger -Truck bed audio system -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2021 Honda Ridgeline

86,310 KM

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,310KM
VIN 5FPYK3F8XMB500886

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/Red Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA00886
  • Mileage 86,310 KM

-86,307km -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated and cooled power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Wireless phone charger -Truck bed audio system -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Honda Ridgeline