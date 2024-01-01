Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

85,200 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Preferred IVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11020958
  2. 11020958
  3. 11020958
  4. 11020958
  5. 11020958
  6. 11020958
  7. 11020958
  8. 11020958
  9. 11020958
  10. 11020958
  11. 11020958
  12. 11020958
  13. 11020958
  14. 11020958
  15. 11020958
  16. 11020958
  17. 11020958
  18. 11020958
  19. 11020958
  20. 11020958
  21. 11020958
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,200KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG8MU109451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Tricot Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 59,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Cabriolet for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Cabriolet 48,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 26,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra