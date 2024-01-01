$22,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan Ultimate IVT Tech
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Met
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,747 KM
Vehicle Description
-83,747km -One owner -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Digital gauge cluster -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy Wheels -Rear parking sensor -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
604-525-4667