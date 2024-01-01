2021 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
-83,747km -One owner -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Digital gauge cluster -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy Wheels -Rear parking sensor -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

83,747 KM

$22,980

Sedan Ultimate IVT Tech

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

VIN KMHLN4AG5MU161939

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,747 KM

Cyber Grey Met

