2021 Hyundai KONA

64,986 KM

Details Features

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
13490912

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
64,986KM
VIN KM8K33AG7MU132020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Chalk White (MET) (Offered Until 10.2020)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

