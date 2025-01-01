Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

48,700 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD 2.5L

Watch This Vehicle
12634746

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD 2.5L

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,700KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJXMH339045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nocturne Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA39045
  • Mileage 48,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Freight
Excise Tax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi Q3 40 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q3 40 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 74,750 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi E-Tron Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi E-Tron Technik quattro 122,600 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic 8,400 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe