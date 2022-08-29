Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

28,228 KM

Details Description

$34,359

+ tax & licensing
$34,359

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

AWD 2.4L Preferred Trend

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$34,359

+ taxes & licensing

28,228KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9039292
  Stock #: 18UTNA07859
  VIN: KM8J3CA48MU307859

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  Interior Colour Black Cloth
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 18UTNA07859
  Mileage 28,228 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

