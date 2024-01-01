Menu
2021 International CV515 Dump Truck, Diesel, 3 Seater. Comes with Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Manual Mode, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, AC, Exhaust Brake, PTO, Auxiliary Buttons, Power Locks, Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Engine. Dimensions of the Dump Box: Length: 11 Feet 5 Inches Width: 8 Feet. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2025 $95,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $96,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 International CV515

60,084 KM

$95,710

+ tax & licensing
Dump Truck Diesel 3 Seater

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
60,084KM
VIN 1HTKSSWK2MH307154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

