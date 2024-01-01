Menu
<div>Willys Gladiator, very low, mileage and exceptionally great condition local vehicle no accidents options include trailer tow/ led lite package / 8 speed transmission/ 3 piece hard top/ premium audio/ spray liner . Shes a Willy’s !!! </div><div><br></div>

2021 Jeep Gladiator

32,600 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

32,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6HJTAG9ML618524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Willys Gladiator, very low, mileage and exceptionally great condition local vehicle no accidents options include trailer tow/ led lite package / 8 speed transmission/ 3 piece hard top/ premium audio/ spray liner . Shes a Willy’s !!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Gladiator