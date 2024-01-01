Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

41,250 KM

Details Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

11926781

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,250KM
VIN 1C4JJXP62MW799402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Sahara Log - Black / Dark Saddle
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA99402
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER

Additional Features

Safety Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
Sahara
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Granite Crystal (MET)
MOPAR Grab Handle Kit
TRAC-LOK LTD-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

