$43,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited 4xe Sahara
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
41,250KM
VIN 1C4JJXP62MW799402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Sahara Log - Black / Dark Saddle
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA99402
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
Additional Features
Safety Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
Sahara
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Granite Crystal (MET)
MOPAR Grab Handle Kit
TRAC-LOK LTD-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Jeep Wrangler