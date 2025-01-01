Menu
NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER This 2021 Kia Forte is sleek, efficient, and packed with advanced safety tech. Powered by a 2.0L I-4 gas engine and smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers a comfortable ride with excellent fuel efficiency. Enjoy premium features like a sunroof, power windows, automatic climate control, Bluetooth, and traction control supported by Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2021 Kia Forte

43,492 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

FWD | 2.0L ENGINE/SUN ROOF/TRACTION CONTROL

12704841

2021 Kia Forte

FWD | 2.0L ENGINE/SUN ROOF/TRACTION CONTROL

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
43,492KM
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME364738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,492 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER
This 2021 Kia Forte is sleek, efficient, and packed with advanced safety tech. Powered by a 2.0L I-4 gas engine and smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers a comfortable ride with excellent fuel efficiency. Enjoy premium features like a sunroof, power windows, automatic climate control, Bluetooth, and traction control supported by Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

2021 Kia Forte