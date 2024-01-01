Menu
2021 Kia Sorento EX AWD, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $41,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Kia Sorento

34,384 KM

$41,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

2021 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,850

+ taxes & licensing

34,384KM
Used
VIN 5XYRHDLF9MG016382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Kia Sorento