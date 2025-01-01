Menu
Account
Sign In
29,546Km 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP CVT FWD A/C AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration Forward collision avoidance assist Automatic headlights Cloth seats Power windows and side mirrors Rear defrost/defogger Power door locks Keyless entry Push to start button Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2021 Kia Soul

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Soul

LX IVT

Watch This Vehicle
12940241

2021 Kia Soul

LX IVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12940241
  2. 12940241
  3. 12940241
  4. 12940241
  5. 12940241
  6. 12940241
  7. 12940241
  8. 12940241
  9. 12940241
  10. 12940241
  11. 12940241
  12. 12940241
  13. 12940241
  14. 12940241
  15. 12940241
  16. 12940241
  17. 12940241
  18. 12940241
  19. 12940241
  20. 12940241
  21. 12940241
  22. 12940241
  23. 12940241
Contact Seller

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,000KM
VIN KNDJ23AU9M7131958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

29,546Km 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP CVT FWD A/C AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration Forward collision avoidance assist Automatic headlights Cloth seats Power windows and side mirrors Rear defrost/defogger Power door locks Keyless entry Push to start button Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SNOW WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 86,067 KM $54,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX 6AT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Honda Pilot EX 6AT 132,524 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 30,834 KM $37,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Kia Soul