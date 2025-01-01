$21,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
LX IVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
29,546Km 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP CVT FWD A/C AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration Forward collision avoidance assist Automatic headlights Cloth seats Power windows and side mirrors Rear defrost/defogger Power door locks Keyless entry Push to start button Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
604-525-4667