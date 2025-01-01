Menu
Please check out our website for Carfax Information https://milani.biz/.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This sleek crossover blends sporty handling with premium comfort, making every drive a joy. Whether youre commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the CX-30 GT offers a refined driving experience youll love. Its sophisticated design and impressive features will turn heads wherever you go.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT is designed to elevate your everyday. It has a spacious interior with premium materials, and its packed with innovative technology. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV provides confident traction in any weather condition, offering you peace of mind throughout the year. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and experience the Mazda CX-30 GT for yourself!

Here are five features that make this CX-30 GT truly stand out:

Premium Interior: Sink into luxurious leather seats and enjoy a cabin crafted with high-quality materials.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a suite of cutting-edge technology features.
Sporty Handling: Experience the thrill of Mazdas renowned driving dynamics.
Eye-Catching Design: Turn heads with the CX-30s sleek and modern exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2021 Mazda CX-30

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

13192661

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3MVDMBDL3MM204139

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

