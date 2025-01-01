$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website for Carfax Information https://milani.biz/.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This sleek crossover blends sporty handling with premium comfort, making every drive a joy. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the CX-30 GT offers a refined driving experience you'll love. Its sophisticated design and impressive features will turn heads wherever you go.
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT is designed to elevate your everyday. It has a spacious interior with premium materials, and it's packed with innovative technology. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV provides confident traction in any weather condition, offering you peace of mind throughout the year. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and experience the Mazda CX-30 GT for yourself!
Here are five features that make this CX-30 GT truly stand out:
- Premium Interior: Sink into luxurious leather seats and enjoy a cabin crafted with high-quality materials.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a suite of cutting-edge technology features.
- Sporty Handling: Experience the thrill of Mazda's renowned driving dynamics.
- Eye-Catching Design: Turn heads with the CX-30's sleek and modern exterior.
