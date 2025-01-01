Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

68,497 KM

Details

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
12734901

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12734901
  2. 12734901
  3. 12734901
  4. 12734901
  5. 12734901
  6. 12734901
  7. 12734901
  8. 12734901
  9. 12734901
  10. 12734901
  11. 12734901
  12. 12734901
  13. 12734901
  14. 12734901
  15. 12734901
  16. 12734901
  17. 12734901
  18. 12734901
  19. 12734901
  20. 12734901
  21. 12734901
  22. 12734901
  23. 12734901
Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,497KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6M1112908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,497 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid 127,084 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE 99,701 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 119,673 KM $15,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Mazda CX-5