2021 Mercedes-Benz C43
AMG 4MATIC Coupe
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$70,998
+ taxes & licensing
11,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9824386
- Stock #: 8UTNA02783
- VIN: W1KWJ6EB8MG102783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour BLACK ARTICO/DINAMICA W/ RED ACCENTS
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 11,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Dark Ash Open-Pore Wood/Aluminum Trim
AMG Driver's Package[C1]
