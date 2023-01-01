Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz C43

11,300 KM

Details Features

$70,998

+ tax & licensing
$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Mercedes-Benz C43

2021 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

2021 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

11,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9824386
  • Stock #: 8UTNA02783
  • VIN: W1KWJ6EB8MG102783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour BLACK ARTICO/DINAMICA W/ RED ACCENTS
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA02783
  • Mileage 11,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Dark Ash Open-Pore Wood/Aluminum Trim
AMG Driver's Package[C1]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

