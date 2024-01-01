Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

59,400 KM

$39,610

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

59,400KM
Used
VIN W1N0G8EB4MV323957

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UCRA23957
  • Mileage 59,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

