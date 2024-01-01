$39,610+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$39,610
+ taxes & licensing
59,400KM
Used
VIN W1N0G8EB4MV323957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UCRA23957
- Mileage 59,400 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
