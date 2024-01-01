Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch WheelBase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $57,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

35,097 KM

Details Description Features

$57,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12053605

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12053605
  2. 12053605
  3. 12053605
  4. 12053605
  5. 12053605
  6. 12053605
  7. 12053605
  8. 12053605
  9. 12053605
  10. 12053605
  11. 12053605
  12. 12053605
  13. 12053605
  14. 12053605
  15. 12053605
  16. 12053605
  17. 12053605
  18. 12053605
  19. 12053605
  20. 12053605
  21. 12053605
  22. 12053605
  23. 12053605
  24. 12053605
  25. 12053605
  26. 12053605
  27. 12053605
  28. 12053605
  29. 12053605
  30. 12053605
  31. 12053605
  32. 12053605
  33. 12053605
  34. 12053605
  35. 12053605
  36. 12053605
  37. 12053605
  38. 12053605
  39. 12053605
  40. 12053605
  41. 12053605
  42. 12053605
  43. 12053605
  44. 12053605
  45. 12053605
  46. 12053605
  47. 12053605
  48. 12053605
  49. 12053605
  50. 12053605
Contact Seller

$57,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,097KM
VIN W1Y4DBHY7MP346874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037446
  • Mileage 35,097 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch WheelBase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $57,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van 15 KM $88,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel 17 KM $76,810 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving 161,333 KM $17,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,890

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter