2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van ( Camper Ready)144-inch WheelBase Diese 4WDl, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $77,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $77,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

28,506 KM

$77,530

+ tax & licensing
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
28,506KM
VIN W1W4EBVY3MP414243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 28,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van ( Camper Ready)144-inch WheelBase Diese 4WDl, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $77,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $77,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

