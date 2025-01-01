Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Low Roof Cargo Van Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $47,550.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,925.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

68,298 KM

Details Description Features

$47,550

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Low Roof Cargo Van Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12915992

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Low Roof Cargo Van Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$47,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,298KM
VIN W1Y4DBHY5MP369151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038311
  • Mileage 68,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$47,550

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter