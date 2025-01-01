Menu
2021 Mitsubishi Fuso FE180 16 Foot Cube Van with Ramp, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until February 2023. $69,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Details Description Features

12249076

Used
23,481KM
VIN 4UZCXG118MGML4748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037718
  • Mileage 23,481 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mitsubishi Fuso FE180 16 Foot Cube Van with Ramp, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until February 2023. $69,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

