2021 Mitsubishi RVR

86,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.4L SE AWC - CVT

12106852

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
86,100KM
VIN JA4AJVAW4MU607304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA07304
  • Mileage 86,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

