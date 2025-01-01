$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
2.4L SE AWC - CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
86,100KM
VIN JA4AJVAW4MU607304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UIAA07304
- Mileage 86,100 KM
2021 Mitsubishi RVR