2021 Porsche 718

6,500 KM

Details Description

$148,603.27

+ tax & licensing
$148,603

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Porsche 718

2021 Porsche 718

Spyder

2021 Porsche 718

Spyder

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$148,603.27

+ taxes & licensing

6,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8012385
  • Stock #: P5253
  • VIN: WP0CC2A85MS240241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P5253
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

