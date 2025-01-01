$54,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Porsche Macan
S
2021 Porsche Macan
S
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,067KM
VIN WP1AB2A51MLB34197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,067 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition 93,050 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 120,000 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR CVT 70,971 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Porsche Macan