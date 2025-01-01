Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Porsche Macan

62,067 KM

Details

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12888254

2021 Porsche Macan

S

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12888254
  2. 12888254
  3. 12888254
  4. 12888254
  5. 12888254
  6. 12888254
  7. 12888254
  8. 12888254
  9. 12888254
  10. 12888254
  11. 12888254
  12. 12888254
  13. 12888254
  14. 12888254
  15. 12888254
  16. 12888254
  17. 12888254
  18. 12888254
  19. 12888254
  20. 12888254
  21. 12888254
  22. 12888254
  23. 12888254
  24. 12888254
  25. 12888254
Contact Seller

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,067KM
VIN WP1AB2A51MLB34197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,067 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition 93,050 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 120,000 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Nissan Kicks SR CVT 70,971 KM $21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Porsche Macan