2021 RAM 1500
Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB
2021 RAM 1500
Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,000KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT4MG527318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA27318
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Locking Lug Nuts
Sport Performance Hood
Mechanical
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE
Express
8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic
Night Edition
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26B 26J)
Sub Zero Package
Wheel and Sound Group
SECOND-ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE BINS
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Grey (w/ AD7)
