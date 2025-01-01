Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500

61,000 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

Watch This Vehicle
12503530

2021 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,000KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT4MG527318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA27318
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Locking Lug Nuts
Sport Performance Hood

Mechanical

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

BRIGHT WHITE
Express
8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic
Night Edition
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26B 26J)
Sub Zero Package
Wheel and Sound Group
SECOND-ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE BINS
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Grey (w/ AD7)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 18,450 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Tesla Model 3 50,900 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5
2021 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB 61,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 RAM 1500