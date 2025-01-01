Menu
2021 RAM Promaster 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 159-inch WheelBase, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $33,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 RAM ProMaster

210,269 KM

$33,810

+ tax & licensing
12204970

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
210,269KM
VIN 3C6LRVDG5ME585105

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 210,269 KM

Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

