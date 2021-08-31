Menu
2021 Subaru Outback

3,300 KM

Details

$45,895

+ tax & licensing
$45,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Subaru Outback

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4L Premier XT Turbo

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4L Premier XT Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$45,895

+ taxes & licensing

3,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7683472
  Stock #: SQ77531A
  VIN: 4S4BTHPD6M3198705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ77531A
  • Mileage 3,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Subaru Outback Premier checks so many boxes that it's a must-drive for anyone looking for a reasonably priced crossover SUV. What makes it more desirable than its competitors are the higher ground clearance for any off-roading and how spacious and comfortable the interior is. It is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that gives 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. With the Premier trim, features include a 11.6-inch high-resolution capacitive touch screen infotainment system, heated/ventilated seats, heated side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, heated steering wheel, power driver seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, power tailgate, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

