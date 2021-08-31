2021 Subaru Outback

$45,895 + taxes & licensing 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7683472

7683472 Stock #: SQ77531A

SQ77531A VIN: 4S4BTHPD6M3198705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Stock # SQ77531A

Mileage 3,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.