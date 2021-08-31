+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
This 2021 Subaru Outback Premier checks so many boxes that it's a must-drive for anyone looking for a reasonably priced crossover SUV. What makes it more desirable than its competitors are the higher ground clearance for any off-roading and how spacious and comfortable the interior is. It is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that gives 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. With the Premier trim, features include a 11.6-inch high-resolution capacitive touch screen infotainment system, heated/ventilated seats, heated side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, heated steering wheel, power driver seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, power tailgate, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4