Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model 3

79,244 KM

Details

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12513277

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12513277
  2. 12513277
  3. 12513277
  4. 12513277
  5. 12513277
  6. 12513277
  7. 12513277
  8. 12513277
  9. 12513277
  10. 12513277
  11. 12513277
  12. 12513277
  13. 12513277
  14. 12513277
  15. 12513277
  16. 12513277
  17. 12513277
  18. 12513277
  19. 12513277
  20. 12513277
  21. 12513277
  22. 12513277
  23. 12513277
  24. 12513277
  25. 12513277
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,244KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF994548

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA94548
  • Mileage 79,244 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2014 Chevrolet Orlando 2LT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Chevrolet Orlando 2LT 80,665 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 61,451 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 79,244 KM $29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Tesla Model 3