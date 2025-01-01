$29,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,244KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF994548
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA94548
- Mileage 79,244 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
