Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Ride , has previously icbc repair for $14,300. Looks and drives excellent
Looking for a sleek, modern sedan that's as fun to drive as it is eco-conscious? Feast your eyes on this pre-owned 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This all-electric beauty boasts a clean white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Model 3 offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. This particular model has 107,388km on the odometer.
This 2021 Model 3 is packed with technology and features that will elevate your driving experience. Experience the future of driving with zero tailpipe emissions, offering a guilt-free and exhilarating ride. Its spacious cabin ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. Enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission and the instant torque of an electric motor.
Here are five of the Model 3's most appealing features:
- Instant Acceleration: Experience exhilarating acceleration that pins you to your seat from the moment you hit the pedal.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Tesla's intuitive touchscreen interface, offering navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls all in one place.
- Supercharger Network Access: Enjoy the convenience of Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, making long-distance travel a breeze.
- Autopilot Capabilities: Experience a new level of driving assistance with Autopilot features like lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.
- Minimal Maintenance: Enjoy the simplicity and cost savings of electric vehicle ownership with reduced maintenance requirements.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
