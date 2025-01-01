Menu
Clean Ride , has previously icbc repair for $14,300. Looks and drives excellent 

Looking for a sleek, modern sedan thats as fun to drive as it is eco-conscious? Feast your eyes on this pre-owned 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This all-electric beauty boasts a clean white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Model 3 offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. This particular model has 107,388km on the odometer.

This 2021 Model 3 is packed with technology and features that will elevate your driving experience. Experience the future of driving with zero tailpipe emissions, offering a guilt-free and exhilarating ride. Its spacious cabin ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. Enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission and the instant torque of an electric motor.

Here are five of the Model 3s most appealing features:

Instant Acceleration: Experience exhilarating acceleration that pins you to your seat from the moment you hit the pedal.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Teslas intuitive touchscreen interface, offering navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls all in one place.
Supercharger Network Access: Enjoy the convenience of Teslas extensive Supercharger network, making long-distance travel a breeze.
Autopilot Capabilities: Experience a new level of driving assistance with Autopilot features like lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.
Minimal Maintenance: Enjoy the simplicity and cost savings of electric vehicle ownership with reduced maintenance requirements.

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

