$46,621+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,621
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
2021 Tesla Model 3
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$46,621
+ taxes & licensing
21,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643459
- Stock #: 18UTNA22889
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7MF922889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNA22889
- Mileage 21,746 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top