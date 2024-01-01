Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model S

37,550 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model S

Watch This Vehicle
11937993

2021 Tesla Model S

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,550KM
VIN 5YJSA1E52MF442995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey w/ Matte PPF
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA42995
  • Mileage 37,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 53,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 28,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 37,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model S