2021 Tesla Model Y

ACCIDENT FREE, Local LOW KM in perfect condition! When you think about electric cars, the first brand you think of is Tesla, and there’s a reason for that. The 2021 Model Y is fully equipped with the latest technologies, and packs a punch with the electric motors. From Bluetooth music and phone calls to full on video games built in, the Model Y will be able to handle whatever you need it to do. So, what are you waiting for? Come take this Model Y for a test drive TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
