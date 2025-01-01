$23,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,957KM
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1117664
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA17664
- Mileage 87,957 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 87,957 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A 38,000 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Macan S 62,067 KM $54,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Toyota C-HR