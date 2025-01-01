Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota C-HR

87,957 KM

Details Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12897620

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12897620
  2. 12897620
  3. 12897620
  4. 12897620
  5. 12897620
  6. 12897620
  7. 12897620
  8. 12897620
  9. 12897620
  10. 12897620
  11. 12897620
  12. 12897620
  13. 12897620
  14. 12897620
  15. 12897620
  16. 12897620
  17. 12897620
  18. 12897620
  19. 12897620
Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,957KM
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1117664

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA17664
  • Mileage 87,957 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 87,957 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A 38,000 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Porsche Macan S 62,067 KM $54,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Toyota C-HR