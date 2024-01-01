Menu
-89,034km -BC local -1.8L 4 cylinder engine making 139HP -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Navigation system -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Keyless entry -Remote trunk release -LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2021 Toyota Corolla

89,034 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,034KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE5MP224834

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,034 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Toyota Corolla