2021 Toyota Corolla

Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 89,034 KM
Vehicle Description
-89,034km -BC local -1.8L 4 cylinder engine making 139HP -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Navigation system -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Keyless entry -Remote trunk release -LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
