Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

14,200 KM

Details Description

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8512994
  2. 8512994
  3. 8512994
  4. 8512994
  5. 8512994
  6. 8512994
  7. 8512994
  8. 8512994
  9. 8512994
  10. 8512994
  11. 8512994
  12. 8512994
  13. 8512994
  14. 8512994
  15. 8512994
  16. 8512994
  17. 8512994
  18. 8512994
  19. 8512994
  20. 8512994
  21. 8512994
  22. 8512994
  23. 8512994
  24. 8512994
  25. 8512994
  26. 8512994
Contact Seller

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8512994
  • Stock #: SQ52930AA
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV1MW116378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ52930AA
  • Mileage 14,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Reliability is a word Toyota takes seriously. Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive. The all NEW 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a good choice and being a hybrid makes the commute much more efficient. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2016 Audi A4 Allroad...
 137,800 KM
$31,864 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 72,000 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 14,200 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory