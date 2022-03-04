$59,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8512994
- Stock #: SQ52930AA
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV1MW116378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SQ52930AA
- Mileage 14,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Reliability is a word Toyota takes seriously. Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive. The all NEW 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a good choice and being a hybrid makes the commute much more efficient. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.