2021 Volkswagen Atlas

36,000 KM

Details

$49,699

+ tax & licensing
$49,699

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,699

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10193037
  • Stock #: 8UTNA58068
  • VIN: 1V2FR2CA1MC558068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr w/ Stripe Quarzit Side Insrt
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA58068
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

R-LINE PACKAGE
Captain's Chairs Package

